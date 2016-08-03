Civil Rights Movement Leaders Quiz (U.S. History)

This quiz contains 10-matching-questions and 2 document-based, short-answer questions that relate to important leaders of the civil rights movement for secondary U.S. History. This word document is editable, so you can revise if necessary or use as a test bank. KEY is included. Leaders include:
A. Philip Randolph
Martin Luther King Jr
Rosa Parks
Thurgood Marshall
Huey Newton
Diane Nash
James Meredith
James Farmer
Malcom X
Fannie Lou Hame

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Quiz-Civil-Rights-Leaders-.doc
  • KEY-Quiz-Civil-Rights-Leaders-1-.doc
  • Thank-you-for-your-purchase!-TES.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 3, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Assessment

doc, 35 KB

Quiz-Civil-Rights-Leaders-

Assessment

doc, 36 KB

KEY-Quiz-Civil-Rights-Leaders-1-

Assessment

pdf, 488 KB

Thank-you-for-your-purchase!-TES

Report a problem

Categories & Grades