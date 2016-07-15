In groups of three or four, students will study a pivotal Civil War battle and technology that made the Civil War one of the first modern war. There are 10 key battles and new technologies that students can select from. There are three roles in this project: Historian, Artist and Thespian.
The Historian will study the battle and answer 10 questions relating the the battle. They should put this on a powerpoint presentation or a Prezi.
The Artist will draw an overhead view of the battle, so students can have a visual of the battle that occurred. Make sure they include arrows and directions for troop movement.
The Thespian is in charge of creating a 45 second play of the battle as well as studying the technology.
Recommended-Students will need technology for this project.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Selma 2014-Video Guide and Essay questions
- (1)
- $2.49
American Genius video guides-space race, computers, Edison
- (0)
- $2.00
The Prisoner's dilemma and Game Theory
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
OCR paper 2 Britain 1890-1918. Paper 2. History B Modern World History
- (8)
- $5.06
The Great Plague 1665
- (0)
- $2.82
ALEVELS INTRO PACK
- 12 Resources
- $29.58
New resources
Medicine Through Time Revision Activity Book (designed for Edexcel 9-1)
- (1)
- $7.04
KS3 History Scheme of Work: How Vile were the Victorians?
- (1)
- $3.52
Victorian Workhouses -Street Child -8 lessons
- (1)
- $16.90
Updated resources
AQA History GCSE booklet
- (0)
- $4.23
George Washington Bundle
- 8 Resources
- $19.72
Jack the Ripper Bundle
- 6 Resources
- $16.90