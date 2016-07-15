In groups of three or four, students will study a pivotal Civil War battle and technology that made the Civil War one of the first modern war. There are 10 key battles and new technologies that students can select from. There are three roles in this project: Historian, Artist and Thespian.

The Historian will study the battle and answer 10 questions relating the the battle. They should put this on a powerpoint presentation or a Prezi.

The Artist will draw an overhead view of the battle, so students can have a visual of the battle that occurred. Make sure they include arrows and directions for troop movement.

The Thespian is in charge of creating a 45 second play of the battle as well as studying the technology.

Recommended-Students will need technology for this project.