Comparing Unit Rates Task Cards and Recording Sheets CCS 6.RP.2, 3

Included in this product:
*20 unique task cards dealing with comparing unit rates
*4 different recording sheets
*Answer Key

This set of 20 task cards covers comparing unit rates word problems in common core standard 6.RP.2 and 6.RP.3. Student solve word problems involving unit rates. This also includes 4 different types of recording sheet. These cards are great for math centers, independent practice, "SCOOT" and other cooperative learning models.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • ComparingUnitRates-2.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 35 MB

ComparingUnitRates-2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades