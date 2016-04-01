COMPARING VIEWPOINTS: EISENHOWER VS. KENNEDY

HOW SHOULD THE UNITED STATES FIGHT THE COLD WAR?



BACKGROUND:

Both President Eisenhower and Kennedy were strongly committed to containing communism. Their differences lay in their beliefs about the amount of military spending needed to carry out here goals



DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER:

In spite of numerous Cold War challenges, Eisenhower prided himself on having maintained peace. In his Farewell Address, he warned Americans about the effects of heavy defense spending

“We annually spend on military security more than the net income of all United States corporations… This... immense military establishment… is new in the American experience. We recognize the need for this development. Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. Our toil, resources and livelihood are all involved.”



JOHN F. KENNEDY

Determined to prepare the United States against nuclear attack, Kennedy supported programs that resulted in a $6billion rise in defense spending. He defends his action in a State of the Union address



“Our moral and physical strength beings at home… But it includes our military strength as well… (We) must arm to deter others from aggression. We have increased the previous defense budget… not in the expectation of war but for the preservation of peace.”



COMPARE:

1. How does Eisenhower’s plan for containing communism differ from Kennedy’s?

2. Which plan may have prevented an attack on the United States? Explain

