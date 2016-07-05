This chart would be handy for beginning and middle school band teachers to keep at the podium in order to correct fingerings for the concert Bb scale. Good tool for quick transposition references too!



Easy to read fingerings for the following instruments:



Trumpet

F Horn

Bb Horn

Trombone

Baritone/Tuba

Flute

Oboe

Clarinet

Saxophone (SATB)

Bassoon



I hope you find this helpful!

If you'd like to pass out to students, you could just cut the sheet into strips according to instrument.



Comes in color and black and white.



