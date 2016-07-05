This chart would be handy for beginning and middle school band teachers to keep at the podium in order to correct fingerings for the concert Bb scale. Good tool for quick transposition references too!

Easy to read fingerings for the following instruments:

Trumpet
F Horn
Bb Horn
Trombone
Baritone/Tuba
Flute
Oboe
Clarinet
Saxophone (SATB)
Bassoon

I hope you find this helpful!
If you'd like to pass out to students, you could just cut the sheet into strips according to instrument.

Comes in color and black and white.

Thanks for looking!

  Band-Bb-Fingerings.pdf

