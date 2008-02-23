Free
A PowerPoint Lesson on congruent shapes with an introduction, finishing exercises and discussions. The PowerPoint is animated to keep students engaged. A PowerPoint 2003 that can be used to teach with IWB or computer suite. Macros enable movement of shapes in the presentation itself on the board or individually. (all unprotected so that masters with school logo can be changed). Full notes provided.
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 23, 2008
Updated: Mar 12, 2013
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
