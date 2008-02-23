A PowerPoint Lesson on congruent shapes with an introduction, finishing exercises and discussions. The PowerPoint is animated to keep students engaged. A PowerPoint 2003 that can be used to teach with IWB or computer suite. Macros enable movement of shapes in the presentation itself on the board or individually. (all unprotected so that masters with school logo can be changed). Full notes provided.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Congruent_Shapes_by_DPC.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 23, 2008

Updated: Mar 12, 2013

Presentation

ppt, 510 KB

Congruent_Shapes_by_DPC

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades