This STUDENT DIRECTED lesson plan may be used to integrate literature into writing about survival. It includes a critical question to prompt students and allows them to choose from a list, four items that they think will be most helpful in ensuring they survive being lost. This lesson forces students to think critically.
The Lesson Plan is student graded and includes:
1. Instructions on how to use the lesson plan
2. The writing process steps for teaching the plan
3. An Idea Organizer that taps into the student's personal bank of knowledge
4. A paragraph organizer that guides the students through writing the introduction, body, and conclusion
5. Two scoring guides (one includes the six traits of writing) so students know what the expectations are, how they will be evaluated, and allows them to grade their own papers before turning it in for the final teacher evaluation.
6. An art/drawing worksheet to go along with the lesson
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
