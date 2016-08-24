Weather Around the Country Data and Statistics Real-Life Project
CCSS: 6.SP.A.3

This project allows students to choose a city in the United States, look-up the temperature forecast, identify the location on a map and then find various measures of center and variability. Students also have the opportunity to compare their data to other cities and reflect on it. This project is a great way for students to apply their data and statistics skills to a real-life situation.

Included in this product:
4 page guided project. Students will practice looking up data, finding the mean, median, mode, and range of the data set. They will also be asked to identify all 3 quartiles, the IQR and the mean absolute deviation. They will create line plot and identify peaks, gaps, outliers and clusters. They will also compare their data to a different city and reflect on the similarities and differences.
City Idea List
Implementation Ideas
Pictures of completed example

