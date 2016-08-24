Weather Around the Country Data and Statistics Real-Life Project
CCSS: 6.SP.A.3
This project allows students to choose a city in the United States, look-up the temperature forecast, identify the location on a map and then find various measures of center and variability. Students also have the opportunity to compare their data to other cities and reflect on it. This project is a great way for students to apply their data and statistics skills to a real-life situation.
Included in this product:
4 page guided project. Students will practice looking up data, finding the mean, median, mode, and range of the data set. They will also be asked to identify all 3 quartiles, the IQR and the mean absolute deviation. They will create line plot and identify peaks, gaps, outliers and clusters. They will also compare their data to a different city and reflect on the similarities and differences.
City Idea List
Implementation Ideas
Pictures of completed example
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters
- (3)
- $5.00
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle
- (2)
- $34.00
Middle School Survival Kit- Everything you need to welcome your students
- (2)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Interactive Car Tallying Exercise
- (64)
- $7.04
Amazing Code Breaking, Problem Solving Ofsted Maths Lesson!
- (23)
- 15% off$8.45$7.18
KS4 Probability-Rescue the princess-adventure game
- (25)
- $2.82
New resources
Types of Data & Data Analysis - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L5/10)
- (1)
- $7.03
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
- (1)
- FREE
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Mathonym generator
- (0)
- FREE