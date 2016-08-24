Beautiful December Word Wall Cards in English! Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!

These are always great for younger students, but are also nice for your high school Spanish students to learn new vocabulary.

The words included in this packet are:
1. December
2. snowflake
3. ice skates
4. to skate
5. snowman
6. cookies
7. presents
8. stocking
9. Santa
10. reindeer
11. sleigh
12. poinsettia
13. to ski
14. mittens
15. Winter
16. Christmas tree
17. wreath
18. the three Kings
19. candy cane
20. hot chocolate
21. candles
22. decorations
23. carol
24. Nativity



Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida

  12-DecemberWordWall_English.pdf

Created: Aug 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

