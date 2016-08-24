Beautiful December Word Wall Cards in English! Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!
These are always great for younger students, but are also nice for your high school Spanish students to learn new vocabulary.
The words included in this packet are:
1. December
2. snowflake
3. ice skates
4. to skate
5. snowman
6. cookies
7. presents
8. stocking
9. Santa
10. reindeer
11. sleigh
12. poinsettia
13. to ski
14. mittens
15. Winter
16. Christmas tree
17. wreath
18. the three Kings
19. candy cane
20. hot chocolate
21. candles
22. decorations
23. carol
24. Nativity
Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Spanish FUTURE Tense Task Cards! 45 Cards! Ink Friendly! (regular & irregular!)
- (0)
- $3.25
Day of the Dead, Día de los Muertos Color By Number Mystery Pictures
- (0)
- $3.25
ASL Colors, Fingerspelling Practice, Interactive Notebook Activities
- (0)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Rainforest Poetry
- (4)
- $1.41
A Christmas Carol exam preparation - every question possible!
- (0)
- $4.23
Warm up activity. English tenses.
- (0)
- 25% off$4.93$3.70
New resources
STRAIGHT LINES TO CURVED LINES
- (1)
- FREE
Creative Writing - Favourite Day of the Year
- (1)
- FREE
Artificial Intelligence
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Alphabet: Alphabet Practice Workbook Print
- (0)
- $4.23
Alphabet: Alphabet Write and Wipe Mats Print Style
- (0)
- $2.82
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82