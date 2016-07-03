Deciphering-Digital-Messages

This inquiry unit guides students to think critically about the dynamics and challenges of communicating effectively in virtual space. This unit includes multiple learning tasks and graphic organizers to support students exploration of both creating and deciphering unique message in virtual space. Throughout the unit, students are challenged to think critically about how messages can be interpreted by different societal groups. Each of the 4 detailed learning tasks engage students in rich authentic learning leading to a deeply engaging culminating sharing of learning. Throughout the unit, I have also offered suggestions for tech integration for all you 2.0 teachers! Please enjoy and feel free share your feedback!



