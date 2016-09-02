Use this vocabulary set to build an interactive word wall for US History social studies: Early Settlements unit. Words are key words from studying Roanoke, Jamestown, and Plymouth. Included in the set is a how-to guide for how to make this set interactive. Download my preview for a sneak peek!
Currently includes 34 words. If there are other words you'd like to see included in this unit, let me know! Once you purchase, you have forever download. So once I update the product with new words, you'll be notified and you can print!
settlement
settler
colony
colonist
indentured servant
slave
cash crop
malaria
marsh
hardship
headright
representative
House of Burgesses
burgess
separatist
compact
Mayflower Compact
principle
famine
Sir Walter Raleigh
John White
John Smith
Pocahontas
John Rolfe
The Powhatan
Chief Powhatan
William Bradford
The Wampanoag
Chief Massasoit
persecution
charter
democracy
Squanto
pilgrim
Also includes Roanoke, Jamestown, and Plymouth headers if you want to categorize the words.
