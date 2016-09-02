Use this vocabulary set to build an interactive word wall for US History social studies: Early Settlements unit. Words are key words from studying Roanoke, Jamestown, and Plymouth. Included in the set is a how-to guide for how to make this set interactive. Download my preview for a sneak peek!



Currently includes 34 words. If there are other words you'd like to see included in this unit, let me know! Once you purchase, you have forever download. So once I update the product with new words, you'll be notified and you can print!



settlement

settler

colony

colonist

indentured servant

slave

cash crop

malaria

marsh

hardship

headright

representative

House of Burgesses

burgess

separatist

compact

Mayflower Compact

principle

famine

Sir Walter Raleigh

John White

John Smith

Pocahontas

John Rolfe

The Powhatan

Chief Powhatan

William Bradford

The Wampanoag

Chief Massasoit

persecution

charter

democracy

Squanto

pilgrim



Also includes Roanoke, Jamestown, and Plymouth headers if you want to categorize the words.