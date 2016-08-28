"You're lying safe in bed

First and foremost, this writing guide is not for young students. It's creepy, scary, and very Lovecraftian. This is why I have it listed for 12th grade and up. When I use this in my class, I send home a permission slip, as I would for showing a movie in class. As always, it's up to each educator to choose what works best for them.



In continuing to bring my video games and educational ideas to the masses, Wake Up Sunshine is excited to present Evidence Based Writing with Horror Fiction - Amnesia. I have had great success in reaching my teenagers of the digital age with my video game and writing creations. I’ve had great success with Investigate Mental Illness: Creative and Analytical Activities, Carried Off to Rapture - Analyzing Video Game Narrative, Playing with Fire: Literary Activities to Inspire Students in the Digital Age, and Sane in the Membrane: Brain Empowering Activities guides.



My newest creation focuses on evidence based writing, inspired by the very freaky video game Amnesia, created by the phenomenal game developers, Frictional Games.

If one chooses to use the guide as I do in my class, I stick to the following format:



1. Show provided embedded clip.

2. Either make a copy of the provided graphic organizer or have the students simply make their

own copy.

3. Have the students fill in the graphic organizer with the requested information.

4. Have students complete the paragraph template.

5. Complete the mentor sentence activity.

6. Hopefully, you have been successful in reaching those hard to reach writers!



Note: Amnesia is rated M for Mature. Its content descriptors are blood and gore, intense violence, and some language. This is a survival-horror adventure game. Teachers should be aware of its rating, however, I’ve trimmed down my videos, so that this is comparable to a PG-13 movie.



This guide really gets the students to think critically, in order to provide evidence and reasoning to back up each claim, while focusing on the elements of the horror fiction genre.



Keep in mind . . .

1. I buy the game.

2. I play the game.

3. I make the videos while playing the game.

4. I create the educational activities, which correlate with the game's concepts.

5. I complete the unit guide.

6. I contact and talk to the game's creators to get their blessing on promoting my guides.



The key, as an educator, is to be willing to go out of one’s comfort zone and be ready to try something new and innovative. If the results mirror my own classroom, you will be pleased at the student's ability to improve their writing skills.



