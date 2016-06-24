PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Fall Common Core Math Puzzles for the fourth grade.



Are your students bored of doing the same old math problems? Try this book that has unique types of math puzzles all with an autumn theme. All puzzles are Common Core Aligned for the 4th grade.



Autumn Math Stories - Math Stories combine reading and mathematics in a fun and silly way! Until you solve the math problems, you'll never know how the story goes. (division and multiplication - 4.NBT.5, 4.NBT.6)



Math Bubbles Comparing Fractions - Compare the fractions in the witches' brew, then you will create your own picture. (fractions, 4.NF.2)



Autumn Picture Math - Draw a picture using equal parts of your imagination and math. (division, 4.NBT.6)



Autumn Math Grid Puzzles - Draw different items onto a grid depending on the answers to the math problems. (multiplication and division, 4.NBT.5)



Autumn Math Number Search - Solve some addition and subtraction problems, then search for them in a grid full of numbers (addition, subtraction, 4.NBT.4).





