PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Fall Common Core Math Puzzles for the fourth grade.
Are your students bored of doing the same old math problems? Try this book that has unique types of math puzzles all with an autumn theme. All puzzles are Common Core Aligned for the 4th grade.
Autumn Math Stories - Math Stories combine reading and mathematics in a fun and silly way! Until you solve the math problems, you'll never know how the story goes. (division and multiplication - 4.NBT.5, 4.NBT.6)
Math Bubbles Comparing Fractions - Compare the fractions in the witches' brew, then you will create your own picture. (fractions, 4.NF.2)
Autumn Picture Math - Draw a picture using equal parts of your imagination and math. (division, 4.NBT.6)
Autumn Math Grid Puzzles - Draw different items onto a grid depending on the answers to the math problems. (multiplication and division, 4.NBT.5)
Autumn Math Number Search - Solve some addition and subtraction problems, then search for them in a grid full of numbers (addition, subtraction, 4.NBT.4).
All graphics are originals and designed by myself.
Thanks for looking at my products,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 31
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
EASTER NUMBER SENSE BUNDLE
- 4 Resources
- $7.04
EASTER SUBTRACTION SCOOT
- (0)
- $3.52
St Patrick's Day Counting, Missing Numbers, More than/Fewer than Presentation and Worksheets YR/KS1
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Santa Transformations GCSE
- (1)
- FREE
Ready to Print in Spanish - Free Halloween Edition/ Literacy
- (1)
- FREE
Halloween Math Puzzles for Middle School
- (0)
- $2.00
Updated resources
St. Patrick's Day Theme: Presentation, Worksheets/Activities - Counting, Numbers, more/fewer than
- (0)
- $3.00
Easter Maths PowerPoint Quiz Year 5/6
- (1)
- 20% off$7.04$5.63
Easter : Easter Quiz 2018
- (15)
- $4.23