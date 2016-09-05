Happy Father's Day Craft
Cute toolbox filled with pages picked out just for dad.
Father’s Day Craft: 14 all About Dad pages
Perfect for Gift for Dad this Father's Day
Kids of all ages will love giving dad this heart felt gift for Father's Day
(Grandpa and Uncle pages included as well!)
Includes:
Father’s Day Craft Toolbox Craft- Complete kit
plus
Toolbox keepsake booklet
directions with photos
14 customizable father’s day booklet pages
cut and paste activities
scissor skill practice
creative writing
games
and more
Also included:
Pages to create a booklet for grandpas and uncles
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
