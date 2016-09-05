Happy Father's Day Craft

Cute toolbox filled with pages picked out just for dad.



Father’s Day Craft: 14 all About Dad pages



Perfect for Gift for Dad this Father's Day

Kids of all ages will love giving dad this heart felt gift for Father's Day

(Grandpa and Uncle pages included as well!)



Includes:

Father’s Day Craft Toolbox Craft- Complete kit

plus

Toolbox keepsake booklet

directions with photos

14 customizable father’s day booklet pages

cut and paste activities

scissor skill practice

creative writing

games

and more



Also included:

Pages to create a booklet for grandpas and uncles