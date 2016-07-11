I created these task cards to help my students practice finding factors of numbers. It has problems to find factors (1 through 10) with basic facts up to 10 x 10.



Also included in this set are a few sample pages from Multiplication Concepts Interactive Notebook to help you introduce the concept of multiples to your students.



If you are viewing this product, then you probably already know of the usefulness and versatility of task cards. They work great for centers, partner activities, and general review. Kids love them because they can move around and work at their own pace, too.



What’s included:



•24 task cards (color)

•24 task cards (low ink version)

•Answer document with self-checking code

•Answer document that can be used without task cards as a standalone worksheet

•BONUS: Interactive Notebook pages



Common Core Standard: 4.OA.B.4

Find all factor pairs for a whole number in the range 1-100. Recognize that a whole number is a multiple of each of its factors. Determine whether a given whole number in the range 1-100 is a multiple of a given one-digit number.