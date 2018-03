This packet offers students an opportunity to practice making equivalent fractions in a fun, hands-on activity. For the activity you will need a variety of red, blue, green, and yellow color tiles for each student or for each partner group.



Students use color tiles to build rectangles of various sizes. I like to have the students work in partners for this activity, but it could be completed independently, as homework, or as a station activity as well.



Each rectangle that students build with color tiles has a space for them to figure the equivalent fraction needed for that rectangle. Once students build the rectangle successfully, they can then color their paper to show their answer. Each question gets a little harder than the pervious one in order to differentiate for your top students. Answer key is included!