French Masterpieces to Colour from Lonnie Dai Zovi, is a collection of black and white line drawings for students to colour. In addition to SEEING the masterpiece, by colouring them they are FEELING them thereby adding another dimension in their learning.



The artists' masterpieces include those from these great French artists:



Cézanne

Degas

Gauguin

Manet

Monet

Pissarro

Renoir

Rousseau

Serrat

Toulouse – Lautrec



These masterpieces are fabulous for many types of teachers;

- Art teachers

- French teachers

- Humanities teachers

- Elementary/primary teachers



The titles are in the original French but if the teacher doesn’t want the French title, the English (or other desired language) titles are very easily found on the internet.



To use in the classroom:

- They can be part of a French art unit

- Use them for substitute teacher activities

- Extra credit activities

- Expansion and enhancement activities for the special ed student (of any type or spectrum)

- Decorations to post on the wall for the parents’ night

- Well coloured pictures can be used to discuss what is seen, happening/happened, why something happened, why artist wanted to paint this, compare and contrast between artist’s other works, classmates choice of colours…

-