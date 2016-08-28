French Masterpieces to Colour from Lonnie Dai Zovi, is a collection of black and white line drawings for students to colour. In addition to SEEING the masterpiece, by colouring them they are FEELING them thereby adding another dimension in their learning.

The artists' masterpieces include those from these great French artists:

Cézanne
Degas
Gauguin
Manet
Monet
Pissarro
Renoir
Rousseau
Serrat
Toulouse – Lautrec

These masterpieces are fabulous for many types of teachers;
- Art teachers
- French teachers
- Humanities teachers
- Elementary/primary teachers

The titles are in the original French but if the teacher doesn’t want the French title, the English (or other desired language) titles are very easily found on the internet.

To use in the classroom:
- They can be part of a French art unit
- Use them for substitute teacher activities
- Extra credit activities
- Expansion and enhancement activities for the special ed student (of any type or spectrum)
- Decorations to post on the wall for the parents’ night
- Well coloured pictures can be used to discuss what is seen, happening/happened, why something happened, why artist wanted to paint this, compare and contrast between artist’s other works, classmates choice of colours…
-

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • French-Art-Masterpieces-to-Color - PACKET DOWNLOAD.pdf
  • - Sample page * do not download - French Art Masterpieces to Color 1.png
  • - Sample page * do not download - French Art Masterpieces to Color 2.png
  • - Sample page * do not download - French Art Masterpieces to Color 3.png
  • - Sample page * do not download - French Art Masterpieces to Color4.png
  • - Sample page * do not download - French Art Masterpieces to Color 5.png
  • - Sample page * do not download - French Art Masterpieces to Color 6.png
  • - Sample page * do not download - French Art Masterpieces to Color 7.png
  • - Sample page * do not download - French Art Masterpieces to Color 8.png
  • - Sample page * do not download - French Art Masterpieces to Color9.png
  • - Sample page * do not download - French Art Masterpieces to Color 10.png
  • - Sample page * do not download - French Art Masterpieces to Color11.png
  • - Sample page * do not download - French Art Masterpieces to Color 12.png
  • - Sample page * do not download - French Art Masterpieces to Color 13.png

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 132 MB

French-Art-Masterpieces-to-Color - PACKET DOWNLOAD

Other

png, 134 KB

- Sample page * do not download - French Art Masterpieces to Color 1

Other

png, 140 KB

- Sample page * do not download - French Art Masterpieces to Color 2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades