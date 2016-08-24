Geometry Error Analysis- Area of Parallelograms, Triangles, Trapezoids, Composite Figures, Surface Area, Coordinate Plane



*12 different error analysis tasks for each Geometry 6th Grade Common Core Standard. The topics include:

Area of Rectangles and Parallelograms

Area of Triangles

Area of Trapezoids

Area of Composite Figures

Volume of Rectangular Prisms

Volume of Rectangular Prisms with Fractional Edges

Distance in the Coordinate Plane

Polygons in the Coordinate Plane

Nets of 3-D Figures

Surface Area of Rectangular Prisms

Surface Area of Triangular Prisms

Surface Area of Pyramids



There is one task per page that includes a problem with incorrect work, space for students to explain in words why the work is incorrect, and space to solve the problem correctly.

*Worked out answer key with correct answers as well as correct sample responses

*Error Analysis cover (just incase you want to print a packet or a mini book)



Please note: These pages can easily be printed 2 per page or in a mini book to fit in an interactive notebook. If you are not sure how to do this, Google it! There are different ways depending on what PDF program and printer you have.