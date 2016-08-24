Geometry Error Analysis- Area of Parallelograms, Triangles, Trapezoids, Composite Figures, Surface Area, Coordinate Plane

*12 different error analysis tasks for each Geometry 6th Grade Common Core Standard. The topics include:
Area of Rectangles and Parallelograms
Area of Triangles
Area of Trapezoids
Area of Composite Figures
Volume of Rectangular Prisms
Volume of Rectangular Prisms with Fractional Edges
Distance in the Coordinate Plane
Polygons in the Coordinate Plane
Nets of 3-D Figures
Surface Area of Rectangular Prisms
Surface Area of Triangular Prisms
Surface Area of Pyramids

There is one task per page that includes a problem with incorrect work, space for students to explain in words why the work is incorrect, and space to solve the problem correctly.
*Worked out answer key with correct answers as well as correct sample responses
*Error Analysis cover (just incase you want to print a packet or a mini book)

Please note: These pages can easily be printed 2 per page or in a mini book to fit in an interactive notebook. If you are not sure how to do this, Google it! There are different ways depending on what PDF program and printer you have.

