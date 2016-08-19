Teach German students about Fasching with these 4 pages of QR Code scavenger hunt activities. Suited well for German levels 2-4. The worksheet pages are in a combination of German and English. Students generally need 2- 50 minute periods to complete all 4 sheets well.

Together with a partner, students visit several sights that contain information(pictures, videos, facts or a poem) they need to complete activities or answer questions about this German Holiday.

Included:
4 Worksheets (Aktivitäten 1-4)
- Handouts of the linked information in case a link doesn't work, except of course the Youtube video you would need to look up.

