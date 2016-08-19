An Excel grade book for both standards based and traditional grading. Combine levels of mastery with traditional methods like homework, quiz, and unit scores. Adjust weights, group assessment categories and print gorgeous progress reports!



Requires Microsoft Excel 2010, 2013 or 2016. Be sure to select 'Enable Content' (at the top of the screen) when first opening the file for full functionality. PC Required; not for use on Macs. Single user license. Not for commercial use.