Fall Graphing is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way to introduce graphing. The themed activity is also perfect for fall! The graphs include 2 objects (0-5), 3 objects (0-5), and 2 objects (0-10)



Game Play: Click on the owl you want to practice. Choose your team. Click on a circle leaf to go to a question. Look at the graph. Click on the objects next to the graph. Graph the right amount of objects onto the graph. When the graph is correct click the check. Award teams their points. 2 points if they go the correct answer on the first try. 1 point it if took 2 or more tries. Continue until the game board is empty. 18 graphs per game board; 54 graphs.



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



