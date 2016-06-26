PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Halloween NO PREP Printables - First Grade Common Core Math and Literacy offers a variety of different worksheets aligned with the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics and English Language Arts and Literacy. Problems are targeted for the beginning of 1st grade and feature a fun Halloween theme for the month of October, including pumpkins, friendly witches, jack-o'-lanterns, and more. The pages are all ready for you to print out: no prep, no laminating, and low ink which equals no stress! There are also several different activity levels to help you differentiate within your class.



You can use the worksheets included in this packet in a variety of different ways:

As morning work

As homework

As a skills review

As an assessment

For a substitute teacher (sub)



Skills covered:

Language Arts -

Writing Words

Capital and Lowercase Letters

Word and Letter Recognation

Plural Words

Word Meaning



Math -

Word Problems

Add and Subtract within 10

Counting

Writing Numbers

Adding and Subtracting within 20

Add 10 to a number

Length

Telling Time



