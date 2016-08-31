Help Wanted Advertisement:
President of the United States Assignment
Directions: Using Article II of the Constitution, information covered in class so far, internet, and/or your text. Create a help wanted advertisement for a POTUS (formal powers and qualifications of the president of the United States). The ad MUST include the following information:
Job Title
o formal title
Job responsibilities
o roles, expectations, powers and responsibilities of the job
Necessary Skills
o Talents, experience, expertise, etc. is needed to be successful in the position
Qualifications
o Formal qualifications in Article II of the Constitution, as well as any informal qualifications you think American voters might expect
Benefits
o salary, fringe benefits, perks of the job
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
