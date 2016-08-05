Teach your students "Here Comes Peter Cottontail" by Gene Autrey with these fun Lyric Sequencing Cards! The song is a Traditional Favorite! This set includes 40 lyric flash cards for mixing, sorting, and sequencing. Print on cardstock and laminate for longer life.



Here Comes Peter Cottontail Lyric Sequencing Cards (Easter Song) by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.