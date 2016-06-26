PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Interactive Math Notebook for Fifth Grade - 234 pages!
This math notebook is completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in this interactive math journal includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their math notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their math notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core math notebooks.
All Common Core Math standards for 5th grade are covered in this book.
Topics covered:
Parentheses, Brackets, and Braces
Writing Numerical Equations
Numerical Patterns
Place Value
Powers of 10
Reading, Writing, and Comparing Numbers
Rounding Numbers
Multiplication
Division
Decimals
Adding and Subtracting Fractions
Solving Problems by Adding and Subtracting Fractions
Interpreting Fractions
Multiplying Fractions
Multiplication as Scaling
Solving Problems by Multiplying Fractions
Solving Problems by Dividing Fractions
Converting Measurements
Line Plots
Concepts of Volume
Measuring Volume
Finding Volumes
Coordinates
The First Quadrant of a Coordinate Plane
Attributes and Subcategories of Figures
Classifying Two-dimensional Figures
Total Pages 234
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration 1 Year
