This math notebook is completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in this interactive math journal includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their math notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their math notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core math notebooks.



All Common Core Math standards for 5th grade are covered in this book.



Topics covered:

Parentheses, Brackets, and Braces

Writing Numerical Equations

Numerical Patterns

Place Value

Powers of 10

Reading, Writing, and Comparing Numbers

Rounding Numbers

Multiplication

Division

Decimals

Adding and Subtracting Fractions

Solving Problems by Adding and Subtracting Fractions

Interpreting Fractions

Multiplying Fractions

Multiplication as Scaling

Solving Problems by Multiplying Fractions

Solving Problems by Dividing Fractions

Converting Measurements

Line Plots

Concepts of Volume

Measuring Volume

Finding Volumes

Coordinates

The First Quadrant of a Coordinate Plane

Attributes and Subcategories of Figures

Classifying Two-dimensional Figures



Make sure to look at the preview for more details about this fun and interactive way to teach math in your classroom!



