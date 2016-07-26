Have you ever been frustrated with the fact that documents do not fit into Interactive Notebooks? I certainly have! That is the reason for Interactive Science. This book is packed full of graphic organizers, trackers, classroom tools, rubrics, and classroom inventories that fit perfectly into a composition notebook. Each page has a guide where to cut so that you can print on a standard page and copy on a copy machine!
The following list is what you will find inside:
Table of Contents
Conversion Chart Metrics
Formulas
Math in Words
Times Table Reference
Problem Solver Graphic Organizer
Graph
Coordinate Grid
Grid Paper
Decimal Grids
Number Path
Word Problem Solver
Bloom’s Stems for Math
Justify Your Answer
Divisibility Rules
Triangle Dot Paper
Geoboard
Angles Organizer
Thermometer
100’s Disk
Flow Chart
KFC Organizer
One Sentence Summary
3-2-1
Left Brain Right Brain Assessment
Learning Styles Inventory
How Are We Smart
ABC Organizer
A+ Assignments
Bloom’s Ball Template
Show What you Know
KWL Activating
Classwork Rubric
Group Work Organizer
Presentation Checklist
Group Rating Sheet
Plus/Delta
Plan Do Study Act
ORID See sample with organizer
5-3-1
FQR Facts Questions Responses
Deal or No Deal Organizer for PowerPoint game play.
Parking Lot
Data Tracker
My Job Your Job
Goal Setting
Vocabulary Rating
Missed Homework
4 Box Synectic
Foldable
Math Studies Buddy
Vocabulary Map
Stop and Think
Venn Diagram
Triple Venn
Bloom’s Taxonomy Stems
Mac Keyboard Shortcuts
Student Information
Sequence Chart
Chronological Sequence Chart
SQ3R
It’s All About the Title
Inductive Reasoning
Interpretation
Over sixty widely used organizers and trackers for one price. The best part is the fact that they will fit perfectly in the interactive composition book!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
