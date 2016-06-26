PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Interactive Notebook Bundle for Fourth Grade - 625 pages!
This bundle of interactive notebooks contains three interactive notebooks - Math, Reading, and Language and Writing. These notebooks are completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in these journals includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their interactive notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their interactive notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core notebooks.
All Common Core math, reading, language and writing standards for 4th grade are covered in this book.
Math topics covered:
Multiplication as a Comparison
Word Problems with Multiplication and Division
Multi-step Word Problems
Prime and Composite Numbers
Creating Patterns
Place Value
Reading and Writing Numbers
Rounding Numbers
Adding and Subtracting
Multiplication
Division
Equivalent Fractions
Comparing Fractions
Adding and Subtracting Fractions
Multiplying Fractions
Fractions with Denominators of 10 and 100
Decimal Notation for Fractions
Comparing Decimals
Equivalent Measurements
Measurement Word Problems
Areas and Perimeters
Line Plots for Measurement Data
Angles
Measuring Angles
Adding and Subtracting Angles
Drawing and Identifying Lines and Angles
Classifying Figures
Symmetry
Reading topics covered:
Drawing Inferences
Themes
Characters, Settings and Events
Word and Phrase Meanings
Craft and Structure
Points of View
Making Connections
Comparing and Contrasting
Reading and Understanding Literature
Drawing Inferences
Main Topic
Explaining Texts
Word Meanings
Describing Structure
Comparing and Contrasting
Interpreting Information
Reasons and Evidence
Integrating Information
Comprehension
Decoding Words
Fluency
Writing and language topics covered:
Writing Opinions
Writing Informative Texts
Writing Narratives
Producing Writing
Developing Writing
Publishing Writing
Research Projects
Gathering Information
Finding Evidence
Make sure to look at the preview for more details about this fun and interactive way to teach in your classroom!
All graphics are originals and created by myself.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
