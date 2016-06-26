PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Interactive Notebook Bundle for Fourth Grade - 625 pages!



This bundle of interactive notebooks contains three interactive notebooks - Math, Reading, and Language and Writing. These notebooks are completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in these journals includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their interactive notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their interactive notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core notebooks.



All Common Core math, reading, language and writing standards for 4th grade are covered in this book.



Math topics covered:

Multiplication as a Comparison

Word Problems with Multiplication and Division

Multi-step Word Problems

Prime and Composite Numbers

Creating Patterns

Place Value

Reading and Writing Numbers

Rounding Numbers

Adding and Subtracting

Multiplication

Division

Equivalent Fractions

Comparing Fractions

Adding and Subtracting Fractions

Multiplying Fractions

Fractions with Denominators of 10 and 100

Decimal Notation for Fractions

Comparing Decimals

Equivalent Measurements

Measurement Word Problems

Areas and Perimeters

Line Plots for Measurement Data

Angles

Measuring Angles

Adding and Subtracting Angles

Drawing and Identifying Lines and Angles

Classifying Figures

Symmetry



Reading topics covered:

Drawing Inferences

Themes

Characters, Settings and Events

Word and Phrase Meanings

Craft and Structure

Points of View

Making Connections

Comparing and Contrasting

Reading and Understanding Literature

Drawing Inferences

Main Topic

Explaining Texts

Word Meanings

Describing Structure

Comparing and Contrasting

Interpreting Information

Reasons and Evidence

Integrating Information

Comprehension

Decoding Words

Fluency



Writing and language topics covered:

Writing Opinions

Writing Informative Texts

Writing Narratives

Producing Writing

Developing Writing

Publishing Writing

Research Projects

Gathering Information

Finding Evidence

