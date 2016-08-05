Students learn best through immediate feedback. These activities provide that. They are html files; load them into any web browser and students will be presented with a detailed narrative about U.S. History -- with some words missing. They fill in the blanks using the drop-down lists provided and can check their own answers as they go.



These Interactive U.S. History Games will allow you to individualize and personalize instruction. Students consider them both fun and challenging!



WHAT THESE INTERACTIVE U.S. HISTORY GAMES INCLUDE



Your download will consist of a zip file containing 14 web pages of fill-in exercises. These exercises are interactive and self-correcting if used on a computer -- though they can be printed out to make static fill-in worksheets that students do at their desks. The 14 pages will take students sequentially through the eras of settlement, revolution, and the Constitution in United States History.



SIMPLE TO SET UP, EASY TO USE!



To run the exercises, all you have to do is double click on one of the three index files provided. These serve as tables of contents to the exercises. Your web browser will open and you will be able to play the fill-in game, which in each case will consist of several pages in a row that students cycle through.



To have students use the exercises, you might want to load them onto a central location on your school network and provide students the link. That way, you can load the files once and have them available network-wide. Otherwise, you will have to load the files onto the hard drive of each computer that will be using them.





U.S. HISTORY GAMES AUTOMATICALLY DIFFERENTIATE LEARNING!



Those who can master the material faster will move ahead into new sections while those who need more time and practice can run through the same exercise until they master it. This means that everybody is working at his or her level, rather than waiting for other students to catch up before the class can move on.



For your information, here are the topics covered in each of the three activities:



Section 1-1:

*Converging Cultures

* The Earliest Americans

* European Explorations

* Early French and English Settlement

* The Thirteen Colonies

* Crisis Over Land

* A Diverse Society



Section 1-2: Dissent and Independence

* Mercantilism and the Glorious Revolution

* The Enlightenment and the Great Awakening

* Growing Rebelliousness

* The Road to War

* Fighting for Independence



Section 1-3: The Constitution

* The Young Nation

* A New Constitution

* The Fight for Ratification