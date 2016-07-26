This set includes a monthly bingo game for June. The game includes 20 boards and calling cards for 2 levels of play. This bingo game includes an easy version of calling cards with just pictures and vocabulary to work on picture identification and vocabulary. The hard version includes hints for each picture to work on receptive language, problem solving, and vocabulary building. My students love to play bingo! It's a great way to work on turn taking. We use bingo for independent group time and one student gets to be "in charge" - they love it!
Just laminate or print on card stock and it's ready to go!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
