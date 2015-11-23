This multisensory lesson/resource , based on Orton Gillingham principles focuses on the consonant digraph "wh" that typically is presented last of the "H" brothers: sh, ch, th and wh.

"Wh" words are typically introduced to students through the question words: why, when, what, which, and who, during the early school years of up to grade 2. However, students may not understand that "wh" is actually a consonant digraph, and need specific and direct instruction to gain this knowledge.



Another reason that "wh" is typically presented as the last of the "H" brothers is because the words that include "wh" include higher level skills such as vowel consonant e words and words with vowel diphthongs, another higher level skill.



The "Wh" lesson unit includes:

Information page for teachers and parents

Suggested Skill Presentation Script to support Adults presentation to students

Multisensory Introductory lesson

Phonemic Awareness Activity

Word list (use only words students can identify based on their skill level)

Reading fluency practice using phrases

Controlled reading of sentences to develop reading fluency

Word Search - OPTIONAL Activity - This activity is only for students who like to do this type of activity. Students with visual and processing difficulties may become very frustrated so please be guided according to the needs of your student.

Memory development for word retrieval of either other consonant digraphs and selected short vowels.

Answer Keys for words search and possible words to provide students with difficulty retrieving words of the specific skills presented.



Please email me with any questions, or if you require additional support at ekennyfoggin@gmail.com



Best wishes,

Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin

M. A., M. S., OG-TT (IMSLEC)