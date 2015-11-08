This multisensory lesson focuses on the spelling generalization -ck. This rule/generalization is one many students, young and old have yet to master. This PDF formatted lesson is based on the principles of Orton Gillingham and uses multisensory strategies to make the learning connection, while increase cognitive abilities such as memory and processing.



Before, during or after this multisensory lesson is presented, students can play checkers as a great "hands-on" activity, to make a deeper connection to the word checkers and the spelling rule -ck.



The multisensory packet focused on "-ck" includes:

Page 1 - Title page

Page 2 - Informational page

Page 3 - Introductory multisensory lesson - "-ck"

Page 4 - Basic word list

Page 5 - Higher level word list with basic suffixes

Page 6 - Writing Activity

Page 7 - Controlled reading activity to develop reading fluency focused on the "-ck."

Page 8 - Teacher script of new lesson to support lesson development

Page 9 -Phonemic Awareness



Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin

M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)