This multisensory lesson focuses on the spelling generalization -ck. This rule/generalization is one many students, young and old have yet to master. This PDF formatted lesson is based on the principles of Orton Gillingham and uses multisensory strategies to make the learning connection, while increase cognitive abilities such as memory and processing.
Before, during or after this multisensory lesson is presented, students can play checkers as a great "hands-on" activity, to make a deeper connection to the word checkers and the spelling rule -ck.
The multisensory packet focused on "-ck" includes:
Page 1 - Title page
Page 2 - Informational page
Page 3 - Introductory multisensory lesson - "-ck"
Page 4 - Basic word list
Page 5 - Higher level word list with basic suffixes
Page 6 - Writing Activity
Page 7 - Controlled reading activity to develop reading fluency focused on the "-ck."
Page 8 - Teacher script of new lesson to support lesson development
Page 9 -Phonemic Awareness
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 8, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
