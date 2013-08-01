For those of you visiting Russia or receiving Russian speaking clients, we have created these videos that will help you learn useful words. Now you're going to see what to say when you arrive to your hotel.

We have chosen the following useful phrases to create this topic: I have a reservation У меня есть бронирование Do you have any rooms available? У вас есть свободные номера? How much is it per night? Сколько за ночь? At what time is the check-in? Во сколько заезд?