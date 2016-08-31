Legislative Branch: Duties, Pay, Job Description and Privileges- Create a Want Ad

AIM:

 Compare and Contrast the duties of the job of serving in Congress

 Describe the compensation and privileges given to members of Congress


WANTED REPRESENTATIVES

TASK: Create a “want ad” for a representative.
Wants ads should include:

• Formal and informal qualifications
• Duties that the representative will fulfill
• Any interesting supplementary information
such as the terms and sessions the representative
will take part in.

