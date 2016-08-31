Legislative Branch: Duties, Pay, Job Description and Privileges- Create a Want Ad



AIM:



 Compare and Contrast the duties of the job of serving in Congress



 Describe the compensation and privileges given to members of Congress





WANTED REPRESENTATIVES



TASK: Create a “want ad” for a representative.

Wants ads should include:



• Formal and informal qualifications

• Duties that the representative will fulfill

• Any interesting supplementary information

such as the terms and sessions the representative

will take part in.