Lyric-Mash-UP

These lesson activities guide student to think critically about the choices that they make with respect to musical artists to listen, and further to interrogate the messages that they are receiving. Students are challenged to see song lyrics as a construct purposed reflect the artist's identity and to possible to convey a reflection on so social issue. After critical reflection on underlying ideas that they've inferred from existing songs, students are guided to be composers of powerful messages themselves using a unique format. Full lessons and graphic organizers are included.
Enjoy and please feel free to share your feedback! Be great!
