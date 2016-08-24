Interactive Powerpoint presentation requires understanding of relative sizes of measurements and which measurement to use based on the size of the item being measured. Additionally, learn to move from larger to smaller units in a single system, and create a chart illustrating measurement equivalents. Editable version included. NO PREP. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printables. Great lesson for cooperative learning.
Objectives:
- Know relative sizes of measurement units within single systems
- Express measurements in terms of smaller units
- Generate a conversion table for feet and inches
Includes 23 interactive slides
Aligned with NCCS Math 4.MD.1
Be sure and check commoncoremath.net for additional help.
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
