Access 2013 Advanced
If you wish to prepare for Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 this course will help you build the skills and knowledge you need.
• eBook with 347 pages of detailed instructions (PDF)
• Sample databases
• Practice, Quizzes and Skill Test
All materials for this program are available online.
The following resources are available to download throughout the lessons:
• Advanced Guide to Microsoft® Access 2013
• Microsoft Access 2013 Advanced Sample files
In Microsoft Access, you’ll cover basic through advanced topics, including:
• Understand how to create and Normalize a database
• Learn how to create relationships between Tables in a Database: using Key data
• Understand Primary Keys and Relationships
• Create a Receipt Form that uses a Report and Subreport to calculate the total
• Become skilled at working with Dates in a Query
• Visualize the results and export the Reports
• Learn strategies for Archiving data using Action Queries
• Optimize a database for Multi-Users and improve network performance
The Microsoft Access 2013 Certification Training Program is part of the Microsoft Business Certification program: Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS). MOS certification is the globally recognized standard for validating expertise with the Microsoft Office 2013 suite.
Students who wish to prepare for Microsoft Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 will find beginning through advanced lessons that demonstrate these required MOS topics.
This course teaches the objectives for the following certification tests:
Expert Certification:
Access® 2013: Exam 77-424
