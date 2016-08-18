Access 2013 Advanced



Another Computer Mama Guide: www.thecomputermama.com



If you wish to prepare for Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 this course will help you build the skills and knowledge you need.

• eBook with 347 pages of detailed instructions (PDF)

• Sample databases

• Practice, Quizzes and Skill Test



All materials for this program are available online.

The following resources are available to download throughout the lessons:

• Advanced Guide to Microsoft® Access 2013

• Microsoft Access 2013 Advanced Sample files



In Microsoft Access, you’ll cover basic through advanced topics, including:

• Understand how to create and Normalize a database

• Learn how to create relationships between Tables in a Database: using Key data

• Understand Primary Keys and Relationships

• Create a Receipt Form that uses a Report and Subreport to calculate the total

• Become skilled at working with Dates in a Query

• Visualize the results and export the Reports

• Learn strategies for Archiving data using Action Queries

• Optimize a database for Multi-Users and improve network performance



The Microsoft Access 2013 Certification Training Program is part of the Microsoft Business Certification program: Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS). MOS certification is the globally recognized standard for validating expertise with the Microsoft Office 2013 suite.



Students who wish to prepare for Microsoft Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 will find beginning through advanced lessons that demonstrate these required MOS topics.



This course teaches the objectives for the following certification tests:

Expert Certification:

Access® 2013: Exam 77-424