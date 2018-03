I created these task cards to help my students practice mixed and improper fractions in a variety of ways. There are 6 styles of question. These include:

•converting mixed to improper

•converting improper to mixed

•writing picture models as mixed and improper

•identifying mixed numbers using number lines

•drawing mixed number fractions



If you are viewing this product, then you probably already know of the usefulness and versatility of task cards. They work great for centers, partner activities, assessment, and general review. Kids love them because they can move around and work at their own pace, too.



This set of 36 task cards is unique because each card has a scannable QR code that reveals an image of the correct answer. This is great if you want students to be able to self check.