Solve two by two and three by two digit multiplication problems including extended response. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Know standard algorithm for multiplication
- Multiply two by two digit numbers using standard algorithm
- Multiply three by two digit numbers using standard algorithm
- Multiply to answer extended response problem using standard algorithm

Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.

Aligned with NCCS Math - 5.NBT.5

  • standmult5nbt5.pdf
  • 5nbt5-3answers.pdf
  • 5nbt5-4answers.pdf
  • 5nbt5-5answers.pdf
  • 5nbt5-6answers.pdf
  • 5nbt5-7answers.pdf
  • 5nbt5-10answers.pdf
  • standmult5nbt5.pub

Created: Jul 20, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 298 KB

standmult5nbt5

Worksheet

pdf, 152 KB

5nbt5-3answers

Worksheet

pdf, 152 KB

5nbt5-4answers

