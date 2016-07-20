Solve two by two and three by two digit multiplication problems including extended response. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.

Objectives:

- Know standard algorithm for multiplication

- Multiply two by two digit numbers using standard algorithm

- Multiply three by two digit numbers using standard algorithm

- Multiply to answer extended response problem using standard algorithm



Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.



Aligned with NCCS Math - 5.NBT.5