This 11-12 day unit covers the Muscular System of the human body. This can be used in Anatomy/Physiology class and can also be used in Biology. Great for any level student from English Learner - EL - to more advanced students. This product includes the following:



• 5 power point presentations with 3 for students to take Cornell style notes and 2 review power points that can be used on a daily basis for content reinforcement or test review

• a day by day outline that can be modified for your classroom

• A Muscle Tissue Prepared Slide Lab - with answer keys and materials lists

• A Microscopic Examination of Muscle Tissue Lab - with answer keys and materials lists

• A Vertical Jump Calculating Anaerobic Power Lab - with answer keys and materials lists

• a unit test review power point and test review handout

• a unit test with answer key,

• a blank test answer sheet

• a Muscular System crossword puzzle with answer key.



