This mini pack of school vocabulary words will get the students excited about learning the spelling of some common school words that are used on a daily basis.
Students will have the opportunity to write out the vocabulary word 2 or 3 times.
The students will then write a personal sentence using the same word.
Great for ESL, ELL or Special Ed.

Total Pages 4

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • My-School-Words-Journal.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 381 KB

My-School-Words-Journal

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades