New Imperialism: Different Forms and the Lessons of the Congo



Unit Topic: New Imperialism

Conceptual Lenses: Power and Competition



Essential Questions:

1. What are the worldwide consequences of imperialism?

2. Under what conditions may the strong exert power over the weak? If ever.



Key Terms:

Imperialism Racism Social Darwinism Berlin Conference Assimilation

Protectorate Colony Spheres of Influence



AIMS/ Objectives of the day:

1. Describe European motives/reasons behind imperialism

2. Explain how Europeans were able to imperialize/ colonize various countries

3. Describe the forms of imperialism

4. Describe one possible consequence/ outcome of imperialism