New Imperialism: Different Forms and the Lessons of the Congo

Unit Topic: New Imperialism
Conceptual Lenses: Power and Competition

Essential Questions:
1. What are the worldwide consequences of imperialism?
2. Under what conditions may the strong exert power over the weak? If ever.

Key Terms:
Imperialism Racism Social Darwinism Berlin Conference Assimilation
Protectorate Colony Spheres of Influence

AIMS/ Objectives of the day:
1. Describe European motives/reasons behind imperialism
2. Explain how Europeans were able to imperialize/ colonize various countries
3. Describe the forms of imperialism
4. Describe one possible consequence/ outcome of imperialism

