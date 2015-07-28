Free
Concepts: Mass (in terms of 2nd Law), Acceleration, Force, Newton, Force Equation ------------- Part of a Blended Classroom taught at Millard West High School. Produced for Millard Public Schools by Justin Higgins. Lesson Plans and how the course is structured: http://sciencewithhiggins.com/classes/psp/
justinahiggins
