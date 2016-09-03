This PDF file contains anchor charts for all six Notice and Note signposts, taken from the book Notice & Note: Strategies for Close Reading, by Beers and Probst.
Contrasts and Contradictions
Words of the Wiser
Again and Again
Aha Moment
Memory Moment
Tough Question
These signposts help students recognize significant moments in virtually any piece of literature, helping them read deeper into the text. These anchor charts can be enlarged into posters or printed for teacher and/or student use.
Created: Sep 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
