This PDF file contains anchor charts for all six Notice and Note signposts, taken from the book Notice & Note: Strategies for Close Reading, by Beers and Probst.



Contrasts and Contradictions

Words of the Wiser

Again and Again

Aha Moment

Memory Moment

Tough Question



These signposts help students recognize significant moments in virtually any piece of literature, helping them read deeper into the text. These anchor charts can be enlarged into posters or printed for teacher and/or student use.



