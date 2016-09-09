This crossword is entirely based on facts from World War II. Students won't know all the answers, but, as with all crosswords, answer clues will be revealed as they fill in the answers they do know. Makes a great quick research project or a fun in-class competition!
Sample clues:
* Biggest amphibious attack in
history (hyph.) (D-DAY)
* ___ Thursday, bombing raid
over Germany (BLACK)
* Computer used by British to
decipher the German code (COLOSSUS)
* Operation ___, Allied invasion
of North Africa (TORCH)
* ___ pipe, Gen. MacArthur's
trademark (CORNCOB)
Interesting and fascinating facts!
Created: Sep 9, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
