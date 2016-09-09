This crossword is entirely based on facts from World War II. Students won't know all the answers, but, as with all crosswords, answer clues will be revealed as they fill in the answers they do know. Makes a great quick research project or a fun in-class competition!



Sample clues:

* Biggest amphibious attack in

history (hyph.) (D-DAY)

* ___ Thursday, bombing raid

over Germany (BLACK)

* Computer used by British to

decipher the German code (COLOSSUS)

* Operation ___, Allied invasion

of North Africa (TORCH)

* ___ pipe, Gen. MacArthur's

trademark (CORNCOB)



Interesting and fascinating facts!



