Over 300 pages of graphic organizers and responses that support an Author Study of Patricia Polacco!



Inside you will find:

About the Author Research Activity

Unique Author Characteristics Graphic Organizer

Book Title/Quick Summary

Author Hall of Fame

What do you love about this author? Graphic Organizer

What do we want to try in our own writing? Graphic Organizer

Author's Craft Graphic Organizer

Writer's Craft with Example from Text Graphic Organizer

Characters Cross-Book Graphic Organizer

Setting Cross-Book Graphic Organizer

Plot Cross-Book Graphic Organizer

Comparing and Contrasting Two Different Texts

Comparing and Contrasting Two Different Characters

Comparing and Contrasting Two Different Settings

Comparing and Contrasting Two Different Plots



Books Included:

Chicken Sunday

Mrs. Katz and Tush

The Bee Tree

Pink and Say

My Rotten Redheaded Older Brother

Thank You, Mr. Falker

The Butterfly

Babushka's Doll

The Lemonade Club

For the Love of Autumn

Casey at the Bat

The Keeping Quilt

Rechenka's Eggs

Appelemando's Dreams

Mr. Lincoln's Way



For each of these books, you will find:

Characters/Plot/Setting Graphic Organizer

Character/Character Traits Graphic Organizer

Character Change Throughout Story Graphic Organizer

Time/Place Graphic Organizer

Problem/Solution Graphic Organizer

Sensory Images Graphic Organizer

Plot: Determining Importance of Events Graphic Organizer

Questions I Had Before Reading/While Reading/After Reading Graphic Organizer

Prediction with Evidence from Text Graphic Organizer

Inference with Evidence from Text Graphic Organizer

Inference with Text Clues Graphic Organizer

Lesson/Theme Response

Lesson/Theme Picture Activity

Author's Craft in Text/Example from Text Graphic Organizer

Word/Sentence I Love/Reason I Love It Graphic Organizer

Favorite/Least Favorite Part Response



Hope this helps with your Author Study! Enjoy!