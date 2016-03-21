ALIGN COMMON CORE LANGUAGE ARTS STANDARDS IN PE
Inside this packet are 2 Curriculum Connection Signs/Posters for integrating Language Arts- “Language” into Physical Education. The 2 posters (Kdg. to 2nd and 3rd to 5th) identify 2 Common Core Standards for Language Arts- (Language) for each grade level and provide examples of how we can align to the CC Language Arts Standards by implementing simple PE teaching practices/activities in our daily lessons. The stated PE Language Arts applications are easy to do and in most cases, we as physical educators, are already incorporating these practices when teaching using posters, signs, task cards, guest speakers, cue cards, station cards, web pages, white boards, and chalk boards.
These PE Curriculum Connection signs or posters can be posted in your gyms or hallways leading to your gym entry door and can be displayed for all to see as a testament to how we can integrate academic subject standards into the curriculum we teach. Many of the Language Arts integration activity and teaching practice examples (on these signs/posters) can be easily fused into the fitness and skill-based activities that you are already teaching. By having students read and understand PE- related text and illustrations and then presenting the information to each other, we are fusing active movement with academic learning. It is a “Win-Win-Win” for us, the classroom teachers and of course our students. Administrators and parents will love to read these signs/posters and they will automatically bring up a positive conversation.
These PE printables come in both a PDF and JPEG format and automatically print on a 8 ½ by 11 inch sheet of standard copy paper but can easily be “blown up” into a small sign or a poster size document (with a school or store poster maker) for all to see.
Print, laminate, post and keep for years to come.
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- Literacy for early childhood / Alphabet
- Literacy for early childhood / Handwriting
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Literacy for early childhood / Speaking and listening
- Literacy for early childhood / Writing
- Physical education / Healthy, active lifestyle
- Whole school
Other resources by this author
PE Games that Rock! - "12 Large Group Games"
- (1)
- $9.00
PE Halloween Instant Activities- 20 Movement Signs
- (1)
- $4.00
PE Educational Gymnastics Station Signs and Task Cards- 36 Signs and Cards
- (1)
- $11.00
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
- (0)
- $13.00
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23