You want students to create a stunning photo essay using learned principles of Shots and Angles but need a breathtaking example to show your class how to achieve great results regarding storytelling and visual composition? No time to do your own? This PowerPoint gives you a great example of a photo essay I created using various Shots and Angles "Cowboys Need Cheerios".

Teaching idea:
Step students through my photo essay example and discuss as a class the Shots and Angles that are used in my photos as well as the flow of the story etc.
The last slide gives you a short Assignment description with requirements to follow. You can always tweak the assignment according to your teaching needs.
Implement a photo essay in your Photography class or Language Arts.

