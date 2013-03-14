Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 528 times
Viewed 1595 times
A power point for form tutors to share all the exciting activities going on to celebrat Pi day. Engaging students from across the curriculum to enjoy and have fun with Maths in different ways.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 528 times
Viewed 1595 times
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
Other resources by this author
BlueCow
Pi day cross-curricular activities
A power point for form tutors to share all the exciting activities going on to celebrat Pi day.\nEngaging students from across the curriculum to en...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
RustyMaths
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
This pack of resources covers Year 2 place value for the first week of the autumn term. The resources support a mastery approach to teaching mathem...
- (13)
- $7.04
jreadshaw
Partitioning
Lesson plan, teaching resources and differentiated work for 3 lessons 1) Partitioning numbers into tens and units (MA hundreds) 2) Adding multiples...
- (69)
- $3.24
TES PICKS
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 1 - Sorting, Counting and Representing Objects
This is pack 1 of 4 on Year 1 place value and covers the small steps Sort Objects, Count Objects and Represent Objects. The resources aim to help c...
- (11)
- $7.04
New resources
Jemmab100
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
A PowerPoint giving information about the 2018 Winter Olympics, South Korea and the events involved etc. Resource also includes a lesson plan and K...
- (1)
- $3.23
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
This is pack 1 of 3 on Year 1 place value for the spring term and covers the small steps: - Numbers to 50 - Tens and Ones - Represent Numbers to 50...
- (1)
- $7.04
teacher-daniel
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
A simple number assessment grid so you can highlight whether a pupil can recognise a numeral. Simply type or write the pupil's name in the left han...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Krazikas
Year 3 - Money Add and Subtract Money and Calculate Change PowerPoint Lesson For White Rose Maths
This resource contains a fully editable and interactive 65-slide PowerPoint lesson designed to support the delivery of the White Rose Maths (WRM) s...
- (0)
- $4.23
NewMathWorld
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle Numbers included are: 0 – 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100, 1000. I’ve included three different sizes of th...
- (0)
- $2.50
sarahwhitneystead
Easter maths worksheets
These worksheets are easter themed and work on addition, subtraction, division and multiplication in number sentences and in word problems.
- (0)
- FREE