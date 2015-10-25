Kids LOVE to play war! In this version, they’re comparing Base 10 blocks, standard form & expanded form into the hundreds. Addresses CCSS 2.NBT.A.3, 2.NBT.A.2, 2.NBT.A.4.
* Each player lays down a card and announces the number
*Highest value WINS!
* Player with the most cards at the end of the game is the winner.
*OR – for a twist, show the cards and the LOWEST value wins the hand
Includes 64 playing cards and 64 blank cards you can customize!
Aligned with CCSS, this activity is ready to print and GO!
All the best ~
Julie
