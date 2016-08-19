Plagiarism is a big issue in the classroom. This packet has everything you need to help students understand plagiarism and how to avoid it. The handout explains clearly what plagiarism is and gives examples of crediting quotations and paraphrase. After completing the accompanying worksheet, students will understand intentional and unintentional plagiarism. A two-page quiz demonstrates understanding.

I use this with my first-year college students with great success. I find that just explaining it to them doesn't work, and by providing this lesson at the beginning of the quarter, they feel confident about what is expected, and we avoid many problems.

Included: 4-page handout with examples, 1 student worksheet, 2-page quiz and answer keys.

There are two version of the same material included: one in MLA format, and one in APA format.

A shortened version (MLA only, no quiz) is included in my "Writing A Research Paper" unit.

Writing a Research Paper - Complete Unit

You might also like

Writing a Great Thesis Statement

Writing a Persuasive Essay - Complete Unit

Quotation, Paraphrase, and Summary - Instruction and Examples

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • AvoidingPlagiarismCover.jpg
  • AvoidingPlagiarismPREVIEW1.jpg
  • TESAvoidingPlagiarismProduct.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 19 KB

AvoidingPlagiarismCover

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 505 KB

AvoidingPlagiarismPREVIEW1

Lesson Plan

zip, 3 MB

TESAvoidingPlagiarismProduct

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades