Plagiarism is a big issue in the classroom. This packet has everything you need to help students understand plagiarism and how to avoid it. The handout explains clearly what plagiarism is and gives examples of crediting quotations and paraphrase. After completing the accompanying worksheet, students will understand intentional and unintentional plagiarism. A two-page quiz demonstrates understanding.



I use this with my first-year college students with great success. I find that just explaining it to them doesn't work, and by providing this lesson at the beginning of the quarter, they feel confident about what is expected, and we avoid many problems.



Included: 4-page handout with examples, 1 student worksheet, 2-page quiz and answer keys.



There are two version of the same material included: one in MLA format, and one in APA format.



A shortened version (MLA only, no quiz) is included in my "Writing A Research Paper" unit.



Writing a Research Paper - Complete Unit



